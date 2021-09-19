AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $33,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 121.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.61. 4,029,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,792. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In other The Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $1,371,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,456.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $5,079,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

