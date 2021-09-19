AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 67,092 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,092 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $57,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research stock traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $608.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,099. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $300.70 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $609.65 and a 200 day moving average of $611.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.35.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

