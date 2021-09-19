AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $54,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $112.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.61 and a 1-year high of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

