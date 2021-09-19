Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Decreased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $77.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

