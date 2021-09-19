AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:AXR opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. AMREP has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $17.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $113.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robotti Robert grew its holdings in AMREP by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 518,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Osmium Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMREP by 96.3% during the second quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 264,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMREP by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AMREP by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMREP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

