Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMDUF shares. Morgan Stanley set a $83.40 price objective on Amundi and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $83.40 price objective on Amundi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

AMDUF stock remained flat at $$83.40 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 125. Amundi has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

