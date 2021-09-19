Analysts Anticipate CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) will announce $173.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year sales of $678.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $679.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $756.15 million, with estimates ranging from $754.30 million to $758.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

A number of research firms have commented on CCCS. Citigroup began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CCCS traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,775,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,760. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

