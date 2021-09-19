Analysts Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $492.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report sales of $492.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $481.26 million to $505.00 million. Graco posted sales of $439.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.17. 1,957,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,642. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. Graco has a twelve month low of $58.78 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

