Analysts Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $465.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will post sales of $465.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $468.00 million and the lowest is $464.30 million. NICE posted sales of $412.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.49. 234,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 93.91, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.67. NICE has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $304.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in NICE by 150.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth $109,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

