Analysts Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Announce $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to announce $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. Preferred Bank reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 24.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 23.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 134.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $944.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.50.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.