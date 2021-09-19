Analysts Anticipate Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Virgin Galactic posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09).

Several analysts have weighed in on SPCE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $86,506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,180,000 after buying an additional 2,197,259 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $61,548,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,352,000 after buying an additional 1,315,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,017,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,195,688. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

