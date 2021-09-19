Analysts Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.58 Million

Analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to announce sales of $291.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $289.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $293.76 million. Cognex reported sales of $251.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $88.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,196. Cognex has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 404,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.