Analysts Expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.90 Million

Analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will report $238.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $275.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $211.50 million. RLJ Lodging Trust posted sales of $83.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $798.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $748.05 million to $885.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,602,000 after acquiring an additional 190,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,610,000 after acquiring an additional 561,635 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,968 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,541,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,411,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,716,000 after acquiring an additional 98,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

