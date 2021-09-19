Analysts Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will post $3.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $12.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

VMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.67. 2,320,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

