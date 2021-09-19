Analysts Issue Forecasts for Confluent, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Confluent in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Confluent’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CFLT. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.40 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.99.

Confluent stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. Confluent has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.48 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

