Analysts Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target at C$50.17

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$41.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$43.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.49. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$31.50 and a twelve month high of C$46.55.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

