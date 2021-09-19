Analysts Set Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Target Price at $39.95

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IFSPF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$20.71 target price (down previously from C$63.50) on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

IFSPF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. 36,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,464. Interfor has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

