Analysts Set One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) PT at $7.58

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Shares of OSS stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $99.11 million, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $307,562.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,030 shares of company stock worth $776,607 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.