Analysts Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) PT at $63.00

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,489. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

