Analysts Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) PT at $63.00

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,489. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.
In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.