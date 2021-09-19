Analysts Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT at $94.08

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.08.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,762,000 after buying an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,024,000 after buying an additional 34,041 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,950,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $98.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.54. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

