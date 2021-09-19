Analysts Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) PT at $68.91

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.70.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $534,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $248,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 218.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WH stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

