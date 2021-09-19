Analysts Set Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) PT at $83.94

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

XMTR traded down $4.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.47. 1,556,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,287. Xometry has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Xometry will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

