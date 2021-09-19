Analyzing Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Avidbank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 2 1 0 2.33

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a consensus target price of $113.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.78%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than Avidbank.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 20.54% N/A N/A Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Avidbank has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avidbank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $53.53 million 2.66 $9.63 million N/A N/A Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.72 $6.47 billion $2.68 27.78

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Commonwealth Bank of Australia beats Avidbank on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers. The Business and Private Banking segment offers specialized banking services to relationship managed business and Agribusiness customers, private banking to high net worth individuals, and margin lending and trading through CommSec. The Institutional Banking and Markets segment serves the firm's major corporate, institutional, and government clients using a relationship management model based on industry expertise and insights. The Wealth Management segment includes the global asset management, platform administration, and financial advice and life and general insurance businesses of the Australian operations.

