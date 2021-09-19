Analyzing Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) & Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aethlon Medical and Avinger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aethlon Medical presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.86%. Avinger has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 189.15%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Avinger.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Avinger’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $660,000.00 80.45 -$7.89 million ($0.65) -5.31 Avinger $8.76 million 9.41 -$19.01 million ($0.46) -1.88

Aethlon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avinger. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -58.10% -53.37% Avinger -160.26% -102.07% -44.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Avinger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI. The Aethlon segment involves in therapeutic business activities. The ESI segment consists of diagnostic business activities. The company was founded by James A. Joyce in 1991 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.