Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

