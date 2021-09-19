Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Position Lifted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 143.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,114 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.22 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,039,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.63.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

