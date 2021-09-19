Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,020 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $14,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 53,422 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,087 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,959,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 443,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 86,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.