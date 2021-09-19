ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $364.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $363.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.32.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.