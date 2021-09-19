APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will report $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.80 billion. APA reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $7.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $7.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover APA.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. APA’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APA. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter worth $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3,220.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,915,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,925,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. APA has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.