Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $180.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.68.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

