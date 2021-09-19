Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.870-$2.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08 billion-$6.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion.

AMAT stock opened at $140.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.49. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.85.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $16,042,275 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Materials stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $783,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

