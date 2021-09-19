Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 59,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

