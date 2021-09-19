Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCUS traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,432. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.15. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

