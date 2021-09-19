Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Position Decreased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 420,015 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $109,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 105,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARNA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.79.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,410.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARNA traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.05. 897,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,953. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.91. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.