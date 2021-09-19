Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Down 30.1% in August

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the August 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 698,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,893 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 129,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,551 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,193,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,902,000 after acquiring an additional 135,114 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,587,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,161. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $81.16. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

