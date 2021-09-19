Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) were up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 9,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,100,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $550.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.88 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

