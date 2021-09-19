Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after buying an additional 72,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after buying an additional 33,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 4,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 211,241 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

