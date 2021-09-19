Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the August 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ARTA opened at $9.88 on Friday. Artisan Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Artisan Acquisition Company Profile

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

