Arweave (AR) Trading Down 18.7% This Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $44.07 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $48.97 or 0.00103268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00025207 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars.

