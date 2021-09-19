ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. ASGN reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE ASGN opened at $110.18 on Friday. ASGN has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ASGN by 476.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 14.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 3.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 153.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

