Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. Aspen Group posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of ASPU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.77. 123,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.65. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,298.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aspen Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aspen Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

