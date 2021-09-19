Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Down 45.0% in August

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.