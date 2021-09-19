Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,510 ($32.79).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of LON ABF traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,890 ($24.69). 1,492,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05. The company has a market cap of £14.96 billion and a PE ratio of 37.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,006.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,226.27. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.