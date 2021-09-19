Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Sells $137,600.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert L. Borden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $128,980.00.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $71.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in Athene by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 293,847 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 168,674 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,319,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

