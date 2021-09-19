Atria Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $110.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.