Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,252 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

