Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,505 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $696.68 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.39 and a 52 week high of $715.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $640.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of -374.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,826 shares of company stock worth $8,366,650. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.08.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

