Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Update

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the August 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.7 days.

Shares of AUTLF opened at $1.25 on Friday. Austal has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

About Austal

Austal Ltd. engages in the design and construction of customized aluminum commercial and defense vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Australia, USA, and Asia. The Australia segment manufactures commercial and defense vessels for markets worldwide, excluding the USA and provides training and on-going support and maintenance for vessels.

