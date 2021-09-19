AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACQ. Cormark upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

TSE:ACQ traded up C$1.79 on Friday, hitting C$46.20. 200,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,201. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$15.18 and a 52 week high of C$59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.68.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

