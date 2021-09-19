Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,079 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of -73.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. On average, analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -104.88%.

IMO has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

